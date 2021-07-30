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Jim Browning and Phishing: Why Social Engineering Attacks are Cyberspace's Greatest Threat
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2 views • July 30, 2021
There was a famous scambaiter that goes by the name Jim Browning that had recently fallen victim to a social engineering attack. His entire YouTube catalog and channel with over 3 million subscribers vanished for a few days. It's clear that if he can fall victim to one of these scams, anyone can; it happens to the very best of us.
I normally don't link to YouTube, but you can find him here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBNG0osIBAprVcZZ3ic84vw
I normally don't link to YouTube, but you can find him here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBNG0osIBAprVcZZ3ic84vw
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