Climate Activists Make Things WORSE! Elite Intentionally Poison Air And Water To Make Us Sicker

Stew Peters Show





June 24, 2023





Beat the chemtrails and globalist polluters by breathing easy with TriadAer products at http://FiltersSuck.com and use the promocode “Stew” for big savings.

Mike Dillon is back to encourage everyone to get prepared because we don’t know what the global elite will throw at humanity next.

For decades, climate alarmists have repeated the lie that we’re just a few years from a point of no return, after which a cascade of climate change will destroy the planet.

Climate change is a hoax and many of the efforts to save the planet are actually creating more pollution.

Governments all over the world have allowed the spraying of chemtrails for weather modification and other nefarious purposes.

Our soils are now contaminated with pollution that is making Americans sicker.

The average person breathes 2000 gallons of air every day.

The quality of air you breathe can have significant health implications for your daily life.

The great products from TriadAer can help provide a healthier and better quality of life regardless of the globalists' toxic plans for humanity.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vzokw-climate-activists-make-things-worse-elite-intentionally-poison-air-and-wate.html



