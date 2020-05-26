What’s Really Going On? | Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt

“you know that towards the end of last century in the beginning of the century there will be movement driven by big corporations to take the soul away from people to disconnect people from the higher world and in order to do that we have to destroy the pineal gland in people you know followed the research on that and amazingly what we found the pineal gland is the most sensitive part of our central nervous system and it’s highly highly highly sensitive to four things aluminum, glyphosate, fluoride, and Wi-Fi and we are the only country in the world that has pushed these four things in the last sixty years or so on everybody”



The deployment of 5G — on both land and in space — MUST be stopped.