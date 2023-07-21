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Weather Warfare with Deborah Tavares
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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2352 views • July 21, 2023

Deborah's Websites: 

StopTheCrime.net
PrimaryWater.org

http://toxicsky.org/



Register for FREE: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/483/


I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!

Thank you for your financial support!

✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674


✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/


✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS

Save 10% Use code: happy10

https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org


✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv


✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7


✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall


✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur


✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx


✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn


✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com


✅ MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar


✅ CONNECT WITH ME HERE:

INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2323622

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht


✅ FREE NEWSLETTER

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✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]


✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Exposing the hogwash and giving you the tools to fight tyranny!

www.thehealthyamerican.org


✅ Your cards, checks and gifts can be sent via SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!

Keywords
chemtrailsdeceptiongeoengineeringamericafrequencytrutheconomyhaarpweatherwarfareeconomicsamericanhealthyhallpeggy
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