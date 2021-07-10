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Weather Channel founder destroys the "scientific consensus" fallacy and the mass-mediots pushing it
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46 views • July 10, 2021
Read: CONSENSUS IS WHERE SCIENCE GOES TO DIE https://silview.media/2019/07/28/scientific-consensus/
The Weather Channel was recently acquired by the Rothschilds and immediately aligned to the global warming narrative. Read more: https://silview.media/2019/12/19/billionaires-most-invested-people-in-climate-alarmism/
The Weather Channel was recently acquired by the Rothschilds and immediately aligned to the global warming narrative. Read more: https://silview.media/2019/12/19/billionaires-most-invested-people-in-climate-alarmism/
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