What if a team of assassins from various backgrounds planned a multi-stage attack on JFK?





The assassination would have to be meticulously planned and executed by a network of individuals with diverse affiliations, including organized crime, intelligence agencies, and extremist groups.





The assassination of President John F. Kennedy involved multiple shooters, including mafia assassins, Cuban snipers, and former CIA operatives involved in a coordinated effort to kill the president. This challenges the official narrative of a lone gunman, proposing a more intricate plot involving multiple actors and motives.





We can now see how the removal of JFK's secret service protection opened the president up to a field of fire from almost any direction.





This provides the perfect opportunity for eight separate snipers to fire 16 shots in four separate stages to make certain they kill the president.





#JFKAssassination #conspiracy #LeeHarveyOswaldWasaPatsy





STAGE 1: One Bullet Story

Charles Nicoletti (mafia assassin) aims for the back of JFK's head from the Dal-Tex Building but misses.





STAGE 2: Plan B (from the front)

Firing two shots simultaneously, Charles Harrelson (hitman & Woody Harrelson's dad) shot JFK in the throat from the grassy knoll, & another gunman shot through the windshield from a nearby culvert off the I-35E overpass behind Martyrs Park.





STAGE 3: Fusilade (from the back)

Coordinated with stage two, five assassins also fire at the car simultaneously like a "jet sonic boom" hitting Governor Connally in his ribs, wrist, and thigh and JFK in his throat and back. Shots fired from:





*Texas School Book Depository: Frank Sturgis (former CIA & mafia assassin) and Ignacio Novo Sampol (Cuban sniper)

*Dallas County Courthouse: Harry Weatherford (Dallas Deputy Sheriff & mafia spy) and Eladio del Valle (Cuba's best sniper)

*Dallas County Courthouse: Felix Anthony “Milwaukee Phil” Alderisio (hitman), Rolando Masferrer (Cuban sniper) and Rolando Otero (Cuban sniper)

*Dallas County Courthouse: Malcolm Wallace (hitman)

*Grassy Knoll: Richard Kane (Chicago Police & mafia spy), Charles Harrison (hitman & Woody Harrelson's dad), Charles Rogers (sniper)





STAGE 4: Fatal Headshot

Storm Drain: Curtis Laverne Crayford (former CIA) is with Jack Allen Lawrence (mafia assassin) who fires the fatal JFK shot from a storm drain under the grassy knoll, hitting JFK in the from right temple, blowing out the back of his head.





Lee Harvey Oswald was not involved, but George H.W. Bush was! #ZapataOil #followthemoney





Here's a breakdown of some possible motives:

*Organized Crime: There's a whisper of Mafia involvement, possibly due to actions taken against them by the Kennedy administration (RFK).

*Anti-Castro Cubans: The theory mentions anti-Castro groups in Cuba, who might have felt JFK wasn't taking a strong enough stance, including the Bay of Pigs invasion.

*Federal Reserve: This theory suggests JFK was unhappy with the power and influence of the Federal Reserve. Conspiracy theorists believe JFK wanted more control over the money supply. Executive order 11110 was signed by JFK in 1963, allowing the U.S. Treasury to issue silver certificates rather than the Federal Reserve, which is neither federal nor has any reserves- the Federal Reserve, and all central banks, are owned by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland.

*Dissatisfaction with JFK's Policies: Theories suggest some groups may have been unhappy with JFK's foreign or domestic policies and saw him as an obstacle.

*Government Cover-Up: There might have been a coordinated effort by various government agencies (CIA) and individuals (LBJ) to conceal the true nature of the assassination.





FULL DOCUMENTARY:

Everything Is a Rich Man’s Trick

FYI, this clip starts at 1:38:48 https://youtu.be/4oVpt_I9iQQ?si=8hLfwShPrbt1pEL_