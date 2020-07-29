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Rep. Jordan, antitrust subcommittee chair clash at start of big tech hearing
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43 views • July 29, 2020
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I., clashed at the beginning of Wednesday’s tech hearing after Jordan requested Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., also participate in the hearing.
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