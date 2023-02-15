Create New Account
STOLTENBURG AT NATO SAY - WE ARE NOT PART OF THE CONFLICT! - WHAT ARE YOU THEN? YOU ARE SUPPLYING ALL THE WEAPONS TO TERRORIZE RUSSIA , THE NWO NAZI TECHNOCRATIC ACTORS AND PSYCOPATHS
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published a day ago |

THE NWO TECHNOCRATIC NAZIS WILL LOOSE BIGTIME! - THEY HAVE ALREADY LOST THE NARRATIVE AND THE SUPPORT OF ANY OF THERE NATIONS PEOPLES!

