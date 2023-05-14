Only the lazy one no longer laughs at the stupidity of Putin's Russia... https://pin.it/65CL9XC

Contemporary art for contemporaries. Literature, music, video, entertainment.

Professional video production CMCproduction and the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg SmartREC.

Culture and art. https://ok.ru/shipshard1 and https://vk.com/shipshardvk Ship Shard

Над тупостью путинской России уже не смеётся только ленивый...

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





