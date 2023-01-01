Economic Crisis: Summary & Outlook

We have continued to bounce somewhat sideways yet gradually are sliding downhill economically into what may be eventually be thought of as "The Greater Depression". Debt, shortages, labor issues and institutional manipulation have brought us to trouble.

Significant international currency and banking changes are said to be in progress that may have a really dramatic impact in multiple markets.

Experts in economic and societal trends anticipate much worse major economic challenges and social changes in the next few years. Some warn of an impending total financial collapse within the next year or so, with a few voices saying it is already in progress.

~ recent Yeswise blog-casts – yeswise.com/insights.htm



