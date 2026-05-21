Flotilla participant, returned to Istanbul, shows bruises inflicted by IDF beatings & rubber bullet

One of the flotilla participants, who returned to Istanbul, shows bruises inflicted by IDF beatings and a rubber bullet.

Adding:

Zionist minister mocks Freedom Flotilla so badly that Netanyahu disowns him



👉 Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was filmed humiliating passengers seized from the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla, parading them before the cameras and calling them “terrorist supporters.”



Representatives from over 40 countries were shown bound and dragged through the Israeli port of Ashdod.



In another video, Ben-Gvir said he hoped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would keep the prisoners jailed “as long as possible.”



💬 “The images of the Israeli minister Ben Gvir are unacceptable,” tweeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “It is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity.”





👹 Netanyahu seemingly felt the pressure.





💬 “The way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms,” he wrote on X.