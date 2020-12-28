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Should Alexander Hamilton be Canceled?
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22 views • December 28, 2020
During the ratifying debates, Alexander Hamilton was every bit as Madisonian as James Madison. He sold the Constitution as a document that gave the federal government only a few limited powers. But once it was ratified, he did a complete 180, and his views - more than any other founder - are the foundation for the largest government in the history of the world today.
Path to Liberty: December 28, 2020
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: December 28, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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