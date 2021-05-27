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Let's talk about it. Listen carefully as video is a bit low.
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371 views • May 27, 2021
It's important to know why this is going on. The rigged election, the number one income in america.. the covid planned-demic
Very important people have been arrested and are on house arrest, why because what they are doing to children. The border is extension of child trafficking.. trump tried to close.. I'm not a voter.. because we can not selected nobody they do... And then they is finally being brought to light.
Very important people have been arrested and are on house arrest, why because what they are doing to children. The border is extension of child trafficking.. trump tried to close.. I'm not a voter.. because we can not selected nobody they do... And then they is finally being brought to light.
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