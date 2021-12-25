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Did The Former US President Donald J Trump Betrayed His Followers/Supporters?
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180 views • December 25, 2021
In this talk/podcast The Mystic Philosopher answer the question and share his unique and thought provoking perspective and insights on the former US President Donald J. Trump telling his devoted followers that the so-called COVID-19 vaccine is great and safe and that they should take it.
Keywords
freedomvaccinespoliticsfearevilreligiondonald trumpimmunizationpoliticianshuman rightscivil rightsconstitutional rightsbetrayalforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicomicroncharter of rightsnew covid variantmandatory covid-19forced injectionthe mystic philosophervaxxers vs anti-vaxxersthe news media
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