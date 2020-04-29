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How To Survive Anywhere
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75 views • April 29, 2020
If you like this video and want to see more like this, please check out our main YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ.
Survival Outreaches: Learn How To Depend On God" looks at passages In Luke chapter 9, Luke chapter 10 and Matthew chapter 10, where Jesus sends his disciples out two-by-two, to teach them more about God's provision and to strengthen their faith. The video discusses modern-day applications of these faith exercises by members of the Voice in the Desert movement. Members of the movement, in several different countries, usually head out on foot, without money, food or a change of clothes, looking for ways to serve God and others. Would you like to walk in the footsteps of Jesus' disciples, living today the way they did then? This video has some helpful and inspiring tips.
Survival Outreach (Prepare Not to Take the Mark!): https://youtu.be/3bZ2MZ__CoQ
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Survival Outreaches: Learn How To Depend On God" looks at passages In Luke chapter 9, Luke chapter 10 and Matthew chapter 10, where Jesus sends his disciples out two-by-two, to teach them more about God's provision and to strengthen their faith. The video discusses modern-day applications of these faith exercises by members of the Voice in the Desert movement. Members of the movement, in several different countries, usually head out on foot, without money, food or a change of clothes, looking for ways to serve God and others. Would you like to walk in the footsteps of Jesus' disciples, living today the way they did then? This video has some helpful and inspiring tips.
Survival Outreach (Prepare Not to Take the Mark!): https://youtu.be/3bZ2MZ__CoQ
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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