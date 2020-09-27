© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Lee makes for case for SCOTUS vote before election
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • September 27, 2020
According to Republican lawmakers, the President is well within his rights to appoint a nominee to the Supreme Court. The GOP has urged the Senate to vote on his nominee before November's election. One America's John Hines spoke with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to get his take on the matter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.