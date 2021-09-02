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World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document
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154 views • September 02, 2021
A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the holy grail. The key to defeating the globalist." - Alex Jones
Here is a link to the SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
Here is a link to the CEPI Business Plan document.
https://cepi.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/CEPI-Preliminary-Business-Plan-061216_0.pdf
Originally aired at http://banned.video on April 3rd 2021 and August 28th 2021.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b (Full version)
https://banned.video/watch?id=606e03a6a0f21c0bb3f37767 (30 min cut)
https://banned.video/watch?id=612a9bf5d2536b7428eef620 (August 28th)
Here is a link to the SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
Here is a link to the CEPI Business Plan document.
https://cepi.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/CEPI-Preliminary-Business-Plan-061216_0.pdf
Originally aired at http://banned.video on April 3rd 2021 and August 28th 2021.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b (Full version)
https://banned.video/watch?id=606e03a6a0f21c0bb3f37767 (30 min cut)
https://banned.video/watch?id=612a9bf5d2536b7428eef620 (August 28th)
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