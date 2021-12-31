Top Scientists Around The World Have Reached A Consensus – The Covid Vax Is A Depopulation Weapon

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In this live Thursday transmission, Alex Jones- yet again- lays out how the COVID vaccine is being used as a depopulation weapon, citing scientists from around the world. He then calls on listeners to not only understand this to be the truth, but to go out and warn as many people as possible before it's too late. Also, Alex Jones breaks down how multiple producers for CNN have been accused of pedophilic sex crimes, recruiting children for sex rings. In the fourth hour, Alex Jones and Jason Bermas discuss the massive amount of evidence hidden from the public by judge order in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trials.