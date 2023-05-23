Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, to the EU Parliament:
"It would be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Columbian drug cartel [than to sign an agreement with the World Health Organisation]."
"[The WHO] should be declared a terrorist organisation."
Credit: https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic
