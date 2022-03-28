The Patriot Hour: Domino's Have Started To Fall [They Will All Fall Down!] [23.03.2022]

Note: The Sick Satanic Psychopathic Sexually Derailed Pedophiles are everywere, ALSO here in Denmark... Documented!And many of the Public Danish 'Freedom Fighters' support this Satanic Shit... I know a lot of them...I wake up and learn everyday, I trust No One...Jack Maxey on Gab;Former co-host War Room Pandemic. First journalist to identify SARS2 outbreak 12/26/19. Master of Hunter Biden's laptop. Gave to Daily Mail, Washington Post, Swedish Nat. Television, Senator Grassley and Judiciary Committee. Courage IS contagious! Duty, Honor, Country - it is that simple. Never going to quit. America is worth it.Post Jan 31, 2022 ·Anybody want to know purpose of Hunter's first trip to Kazakhstan in June 2014 on behalf of ChiComs and using Burisma as cover? This is the trip Grassley referenced last week where Hunter did not take the Secret Service. Read carefully. the whole time they were working for Chinese Communists. That gas was going to get piped across Afghanistan as well . . . TRAITORS - FACT. PM Massimov, last head of state security is now under arrest for treason. . . .--Welcome To The Patriot Hour Of The Time. The Time Is Now. Patriots Welcome Back. If Your New Please Subscribe. Enjoy The Show.The Patriot HourPublished March 23, 20223,182 Views