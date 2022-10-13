Prophetic Alert! Dream: Explosion Attack Identified — False Flag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-alert-dream-explosion-attack-identified/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Many people are saying that Judgments are coming….. but I have been shown that the Judgments are unfolding, and they will increase….. unless there is True Repentance that sweeps the land."