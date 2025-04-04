What is needed for early reinstatement after being convicted of DUI? When you're convicted of a DUI, the Division of Motor Vehicles will revoke your license, but they will allow you to reinstate early. If you decide to reinstate early, you'll be given a restricted license that will require that any car that you drive have an interlock device. The interlock device is basically a breathalyzer that gets installed in your car so that you basically have to prove that you haven't been drinking in order to drive your car.





If you've been drinking and you blow in the interlock device, the car won't start. In order to get the restricted license, you'll have to wait 30 days before losing your license if you consented to a chemical test, or 60 days if you refused a chemical test. You'll also need to get SR-22 insurance from your agent. You'll need to get an interlock device installed in your car, start alcohol classes, and pay the reinstatement fee.





If you've been charged with a DUI, don't go at it alone. Call us at the number listed below or the website.





(303) 404-7492

https://duilawfirmdenver.com/







