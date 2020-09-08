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The Next American Revolution | Nicholas J. Fuentes and Stefan Molyneux
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12 views • September 08, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3720/the-next-american-revolution-nicholas-j-fuentes-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3720-the-next-american-revolution-nicholas-j-fuentes-and-stefan-molyneux
While the conservative establishment remains hostile to those who have supported President Donald Trump and his America First platform - a new generation of thought leaders are quickly emerging. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Nicholas J. Fuentes to discuss his personal intellectual evolution, the challenges of multiculturalism, why decades of communism seems to be the inoculation against mass migration, winning the culture wars, misconceptions about liberty, the changing mentality of the next generation, the importance of perseverance and much much more!
Nicholas J. Fuentes is the host of America First on the Right Side Broadcasting Network.
RSBN: http://www.youtube.com/rightsideradio
Website: http://www.nicholasjfuentes.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nickjfuentes
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3720/the-next-american-revolution-nicholas-j-fuentes-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3720-the-next-american-revolution-nicholas-j-fuentes-and-stefan-molyneux
While the conservative establishment remains hostile to those who have supported President Donald Trump and his America First platform - a new generation of thought leaders are quickly emerging. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Nicholas J. Fuentes to discuss his personal intellectual evolution, the challenges of multiculturalism, why decades of communism seems to be the inoculation against mass migration, winning the culture wars, misconceptions about liberty, the changing mentality of the next generation, the importance of perseverance and much much more!
Nicholas J. Fuentes is the host of America First on the Right Side Broadcasting Network.
RSBN: http://www.youtube.com/rightsideradio
Website: http://www.nicholasjfuentes.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nickjfuentes
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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