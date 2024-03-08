Democratizing Data for Web3: How NEAR DA is Empowering dApps & Startups

On the 21st of February 2024, Ghan Vashishtha (Cofounder & CTO, Zeeve) sat down with Altan Tutar (Sr. Technical BD at NEAR DA) to discuss “How NEAR DA is Empowering dApps & Startups.” This is the conversation that transpired.





0:00 - Intro

(0:55) For the question asked about NEAR DA leading the way with Data Availability (DA) by Ghan, Altan answers that NEAR’s DA is sharded, and every shard has its own DA, at around 4 MBPS, which makes it cheaper than Ethereum and Celestia. Altan then dives deeper into the nuances of DA and NEAR DA.





(3:44) Ghan agrees with Altan and goes on to provide his own valuable input about DA. He says DA may have a simple architecture, but simple things make the most significant impact sometimes, and he follows through by explaining the Zeeve RaaS stack, devNet, and other rollup nuances. For the second question, Ghan asks how or why the popular NEAR Protocol got into the DA space.





(6:44) For this question, Altan says that the team of NEAR heard people complain about the hefty amount that was being paid for DA in an ETH event in 2023. They wanted to make a change in this status quo, so they started DA, and their dashboard now shows people saving up seven figures if they choose NEAR DA as opposed to others. They also teamed up with Eigen Layer and Polygon’s ZK Wasm during the same time, and NEAR DA has been quite successful ever since.





(8:30) Ghan asks Altan about what differentiates NEAR DA from other major DA providers in the market. For this question, Altan says that when someone uses NEAR DA, they become a part of the larger NEAR ecosystem, and the other DA competitors are pretty new in comparison. This gives them an edge in crypto; the longer the network runs, the better-seasoned the ecosystem is overall. He goes on to explain the differences.





(11:11) What stacks does NEAR DA use? For instance, Zeeve implements Polygon CDK, zkSync’s zkStack and hyperchain, OP Stack, and Arbitrum’s Orbit. It would be great to know what stack NEAR supports so that we can make a better judgment about the appropriate stack while offering our RaaS.





(11:38) Altan says NEAR supports Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon CDK for validium, and they’re currently working on zkSync’s zkStack.





(12:09) If you can walk in the shoes of a rollup customer for a moment, what two primary factors should they observe before choosing the right kind of DA that fits their needs and use cases? Ghan poses this question to Altan.





(12:41) To begin with, the customers must observe how much data the DA provider can handle per second. The second factor, other than the cost, would be how to get the data in case the sequencer goes down. Altan elaborates with a few more important points, comparing NEAR DA with Celestia and mentioning that NEAR has survived the bear market.





(13:54) For the next question, Ghan asks Altan, how can enterprises utilize DA in the best way possible? Altan says that enterprises can have a private blockchain where they can dump their data like a cloud. With NEAR, they get credits depending on how big the rollup is. He then says that the cost of DA will plummet, and you will notice this with Celestia, Ethereum, and others, and follows to answer with other nuances. Altan ends the answer by saying that the rollup stack is more important than the DA.





(16:02) Ghan then asks Altan about NEAR DA’s partnership with Zeeve and how it enables more adoption for NEAR DA. For this question, Altan says that it is excellent that Zeeve implements zkSync’s zkStack, as many of the RaaS providers do not support it yet. Listen to the rest of the answer right here.





