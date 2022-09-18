New Study on Ivermectin as Treatment for Covid-19

https://gnews.org/post/p1ma52f32
09/12/2022 Dr. Paul Marik: a new observational study from Brazil shows that people in the community who took ivermectin prophylactically, that was, for two days, every two weeks for these six weeks, their risks of getting COVID, being hospitalized for COVID and dying from COVID were significantly reduced
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.