New Study on Ivermectin as Treatment for Covid-19

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ma52f32
09/12/2022 Dr. Paul Marik: a new observational study from Brazil shows that people in the community who took ivermectin prophylactically, that was, for two days, every two weeks for these six weeks, their risks of getting COVID, being hospitalized for COVID and dying from COVID were significantly reduced