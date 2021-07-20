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REAL CAUSES OF DEATH
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140 views • July 20, 2021
Scott Jensen, July 19, 2021
Real Causes of Death
"My mom didn't die from COVID. She died of a broken heart and starvation." This story is ALL too common. Sadly, I fear our politicians have learned nothing!
Our elders are still at risk from a political class who've tasted the power of lockdowns. They can NEVER happen again.
https://fb.watch/6RcdYZDZwa/
Real Causes of Death
"My mom didn't die from COVID. She died of a broken heart and starvation." This story is ALL too common. Sadly, I fear our politicians have learned nothing!
Our elders are still at risk from a political class who've tasted the power of lockdowns. They can NEVER happen again.
https://fb.watch/6RcdYZDZwa/
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