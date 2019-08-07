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Unconstitutional Government Power and the Problem of Obedience
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254 views • August 07, 2019
There are countless examples of the Founders calling for direct resistance and disobedience to either all violations of rights - or at very least long-standing ones. But yet, a significant number of allies to the Constitution and liberty reject this approach. On this episode, Michael Boldin explores the reasons why from the perspective of Mercy Otis Warren, the "Conscience of the American Revolution."
Path to Liberty: August 7, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Women of Liberty: Mercy Otis Warren
https://blog.acton.org/archives/77200-women-of-liberty-mercy-otis-warren.html
Jefferson Library: History of the Rise, Progress and Termination of the American Revolution
https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/thomas-jeffersons-library/interactives/history-of-the-american-revolution/
Mercy Otis Warren, History of the Rise, Progress, and Termination of the American Revolution vol. 1
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/warren-history-of-the-rise-progress-and-termination-of-the-american-revolution-vol-1
Samuel Adams: Speech delivered at the State House in Philadelphia, August 1, 1776.
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/American_Independence
Path to Liberty: August 7, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Women of Liberty: Mercy Otis Warren
https://blog.acton.org/archives/77200-women-of-liberty-mercy-otis-warren.html
Jefferson Library: History of the Rise, Progress and Termination of the American Revolution
https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/thomas-jeffersons-library/interactives/history-of-the-american-revolution/
Mercy Otis Warren, History of the Rise, Progress, and Termination of the American Revolution vol. 1
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/warren-history-of-the-rise-progress-and-termination-of-the-american-revolution-vol-1
Samuel Adams: Speech delivered at the State House in Philadelphia, August 1, 1776.
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/American_Independence
Keywords
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