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Trump Alone Can Not Save The Republic – YOU Must Activate! Ledger Report 1166
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60 views • October 11, 2021
Donald Trump attempted to drain the swamp, but, in the end, the creatures of the swamp consumed the 45th President. One man (even as President) can only do so much. We The people must engage by supporting Trump, yes, but much, much more than that. Graham Ledger is offering a roadmap for citizens in all states on how to fight for Liberty and protect our God-given constitutional rights. Graham also talks with Patriot Entrepreneur' Cliff Gephart about the Trumparilla boat parade in Clearwater, Florida and how this show of support for Trump must also be an activation moment! Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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