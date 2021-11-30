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First Minister Denies NHS Cover Up Before Instigating A Cover Up.
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30 views • November 30, 2021
First Minister Denies NHS Cover Up Before Instigating A Cover Up
https://rumble.com/vq0mgj-first-minister-denies-nhs-cover-up-before-instigating-a-cover-up..html
Scotland Nicola Sturgeon do as I say, not as I do.
Sources:
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SP Article: - A Culture of cover up: I believed the doctor when they said my baby was an isolated case, now I feel like a fool.
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vq0mgj-first-minister-denies-nhs-cover-up-before-instigating-a-cover-up..html
Scotland Nicola Sturgeon do as I say, not as I do.
Sources:
**********
SP Article: - A Culture of cover up: I believed the doctor when they said my baby was an isolated case, now I feel like a fool.
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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