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SIXTHSENSE - LIVE IMAGE ENHANCEMENT - SUN BEING PROJECTED WITH NANO TECH? - OPEN YOUR EYES
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75 views • August 16, 2020
⭐1080P HD VERSION https://bittube.tv/post/53ee8326-a345-4d51-baa4-7928b29f082f ⭐
MUSIC: Snow Patrol — Open Your Eyes (Bungle & DJ Marky Bootleg Mix)
https://soundcloud.com/snowpatrol
https://soundcloud.com/bungle
https://soundcloud.com/dj-marky
⭐"Open Your Eyes"⭐
All this feels strange and untrue
And I won't waste a minute without you
My bones ache, my skin feels cold
And I'm getting so tired and so old
The anger swells in my guts
And I won't feel these slices and cuts
I want so much to open your eyes
'Cause I need you to look into mine
Tell me that you'll open your eyes [x4]
Get up, get out, get away from these liars
'Cause they don't get your soul or your fire
Take my hand, knot your fingers through mine
And we'll walk from this dark room for the last time
Every minute from this minute now
We can do what we like anywhere
I want so much to open your eyes
'Cause I need you to look into mine
Tell me that you'll open your eyes [x8]
All this feels strange and untrue
And I won't waste a minute without you
Thanks to Demon Hunters sub for the image.
👉Sky Dome Atlantis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD2bK1cGNybicTQBCeR6jfQ
👉DemonHunter: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/demonhunter/
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
⭐INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
MUSIC: Snow Patrol — Open Your Eyes (Bungle & DJ Marky Bootleg Mix)
https://soundcloud.com/snowpatrol
https://soundcloud.com/bungle
https://soundcloud.com/dj-marky
⭐"Open Your Eyes"⭐
All this feels strange and untrue
And I won't waste a minute without you
My bones ache, my skin feels cold
And I'm getting so tired and so old
The anger swells in my guts
And I won't feel these slices and cuts
I want so much to open your eyes
'Cause I need you to look into mine
Tell me that you'll open your eyes [x4]
Get up, get out, get away from these liars
'Cause they don't get your soul or your fire
Take my hand, knot your fingers through mine
And we'll walk from this dark room for the last time
Every minute from this minute now
We can do what we like anywhere
I want so much to open your eyes
'Cause I need you to look into mine
Tell me that you'll open your eyes [x8]
All this feels strange and untrue
And I won't waste a minute without you
Thanks to Demon Hunters sub for the image.
👉Sky Dome Atlantis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD2bK1cGNybicTQBCeR6jfQ
👉DemonHunter: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/demonhunter/
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
⭐INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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