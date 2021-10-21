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COVID-19 TEACHES US: NO VIRAL BIO-WEAPON CAN HARM US...NO KIDDING...
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23 views • October 21, 2021
I'm sure you've seen one of the many movies and tv series on a viral contagion being released upon the world. The scary scenario is stupid on its face, at 1st blush. Think about this... A Small Vile of An Unknown Virus In a Glass capsule the size of your little finger terrorizes the whole world. It does this with the impossible by getting into a body and somehow replicating so enormously that another gets infected and another and we're off to the races in a world of replicating viruses that take over a body and turn it into a killing manufacturing plant. All the while science has established that they don't have metabolism and are not alive. This is truly ridiculous and we are living the TV series "The Walking Dead" & " Kill bill". Really are we that dumb???
Yes, We Are 'Just" That Dumb...
Yes, We Are 'Just" That Dumb...
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