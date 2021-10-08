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Child Trafficking Investigator Describes Child Exploitation
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228 views • October 08, 2021
Tim Ballard exposes the world of global child smuggling and trafficking, and why he began his organization, "Operation Underground": to rescue kidnapped children from the world of sex-traffickers.
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Original UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT4tmI8YxCU&;t=754s
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Original UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT4tmI8YxCU&;t=754s
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