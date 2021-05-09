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NURSES...HEADS UP! SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT. YOU WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR YOUR ACTIONS.
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380 views • May 09, 2021
Something for all medical care providers to think about and remember. If you are doing good or bad, this has far reaching consequences.
Source: Kate Shemirani
Source: Kate Shemirani
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