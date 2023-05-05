Hymn For America - All To Jesus I Surrender

This video catalogs the last couple of years in video from our country in it's fight for existence with my rendition of All To Jesus I Surrender. This video includes news headlines from Naturalnews.com. . It concludes with the reminder to be encouraged and pray. It will encourage you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.