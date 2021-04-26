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Jovan Pulitzer Shows How To Tell If Ballots Are Fake Or Authentic
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110 views • April 26, 2021
Jovan Pulitzer explains his ability to digitally examine millions of ballots to scientifically prove if ballots are authentic or fake. All he needs is access to the physical and digital ballots and within seconds can determine authenticity.
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