© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NAOMI SEIBT Q&A and PANEL DISCUSSION at CPAC2020 (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • March 05, 2020
NAOMI SEIBT Q&A and PANEL DISCUSSION at CPAC2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/OocLuvKiyE4
Full panel discussion and Q and A with James Taylor and Frank Lasee after my speech at CPAC. I'm so glad I got the opportunity to be challenged on my stance on climate change - come at me with your questions and criticisms! Hope you enjoy the footage as much as I enjoyed the event!
Twitter: @SeibtNaomi
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/OocLuvKiyE4
Full panel discussion and Q and A with James Taylor and Frank Lasee after my speech at CPAC. I'm so glad I got the opportunity to be challenged on my stance on climate change - come at me with your questions and criticisms! Hope you enjoy the footage as much as I enjoyed the event!
Twitter: @SeibtNaomi
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.