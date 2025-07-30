Alex Jones Full Show 7/30/25 Central Bankers Will Lose Complete Command

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
European Central Bank Head Admits That Without CBDCs, Central Bankers Will Lose Complete Command & Control Of The Economy!
"If We Are Not Involved In Experimenting, In Innovating, In Terms Of Digital Central Bank Money, We Risk Losing The Role Of Anchor That We Have Played For Many, Many Decades" Top Economist Kirk Elliot Reveals Why Central Banks Don't Want Free Banking