Wisconsin Election Audit Debrief: Captain Seth Keshel & Prof. David Clements

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Wisconsin State Representative Janel Brandtjen issued a press release today:
“Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee to Initiate More Intensive Investigation of Fraudulent Activity.”
Rep. Brandtjen is the Chair of the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. She visited the Maricopa audit earlier this month. On Monday she called for an Arizona-style audit of Wisconsin’s November election.
Captain Seth Keshel on Telegram
https://t.me/RealSKeshel
https://t.me/CaptainKMapsandStats
Information pertinent to carrying out a strategic audit in Wisconsin.
Debrief Audit Packet: https://mixonium.com/post?id=10172#/view_post/10172
Official telegram channel for Professor David K. Clements:
Main: t.me/theprofessorsrecord
Chat: t.me/theprofessorsrecordchat
www.theprofessorsrecord.com