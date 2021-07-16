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Holy Spirit Vision
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70 views • July 16, 2021
As God is establishing His Kingdom and fulfilling His covenant on the Earth and in our lives, He removes anything in us that does not bear fruit. In times of upheavals it’s important that we would have a higher vision, not looking to outward circumstances or feelings, but to the eternal picture. God is calling His Bride's in this hour to open the door to HIs presence, seek Him, and commune... get supernatural wisdom, and insight from on high so that we might discern what He's doing in our lives.
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