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L'avenir de la vie / The future of life
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377 views • April 27, 2022
Jacques Attali wrote this book while being the counselor of Francois Mitterand and gave an interview about it with Michel Salomon in 1981.
Given our current "crisis" this is crucial information. I speak Dutch, English, French and German and try to educate people on todays' world.
My background is in teaching french to english speaking civil servants, fitness and nutritioin, healing from an auto immune disorder and currently writing my autobiography.
Given our current "crisis" this is crucial information. I speak Dutch, English, French and German and try to educate people on todays' world.
My background is in teaching french to english speaking civil servants, fitness and nutritioin, healing from an auto immune disorder and currently writing my autobiography.
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