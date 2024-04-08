Create New Account
Langepas is the commander of a sabotage-reconnaissance platoon of the "Aida" group of the 'Akhmat' special forces unit for Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Langepas is the commander of a sabotage-reconnaissance platoon of the “Aida” group of the “Akhmat” special forces unit (Chechen).  Like many of his brothers in arms, he volunteered to join after realizing the need to protect his homeland.

He talks about his work recalling a specific incident, part of which is actually shown in this video as his chest camera footage.

