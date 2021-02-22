© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan-Feb 2021 Moon Watch
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 22, 2021
I took an interest? In getting a shot of the moon, through it's phases over the last year.
This is the first 2 months of 2021, and do miss some days/nights, due to overcast this time of year.
It's been fun, interesting, and even hypnotic at time
This is the first 2 months of 2021, and do miss some days/nights, due to overcast this time of year.
It's been fun, interesting, and even hypnotic at time
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.