Maria Zakharova: Evidence Will Reveal US & Israeli Involvement in the 'COUP' in Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zakharova: Evidence Will Reveal US and Israeli Involvement in the "COUP" in Syria
"Israel speaks openly about its role, does not hide it. The US has been deliberately introducing sanctions for many years, and now they say that the Syrians were unhappy with the economic situation. But the US created this situation."
Maria Zakharova also noted that the United States did not ease sanctions even during the pandemic.