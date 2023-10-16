THE CALLING (2009) MAX IGAN DOCUMENTARY # 4

Max Igans 4th Film made in 2009.
In March 2009 I was approached to create a combined and summarized
version of "The Big Picture" "Fight the NWO With Global Non Compliance"
and "NWO The Final Solution." The aim was to condense all 3 films into a
one hour solution based production that would appeal to a wider
audience and be suitable for television. This film is the result. Along
with some new material this film contains 2 complete chapters of "The
Big Picture - Final Cut" that remain virtually unchanged. This has not
been done to 'recycle' old material but simply because the information
contained within these chapters was relevant and needed to be included.
Should some people you know still remain blind to the urgency of the
world situation and to their need to be informed and act upon such
information, it is my sincere hope that this film may help you to open
their eyes.
- Max Igan - June 2009
