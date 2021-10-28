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Stew Peters: Dr. Love Begs Inoculated People To Not Have Children! [27.10.2021]
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381 views • October 28, 2021
Inoculated: Treat (a person or animal) with a 'vaccin'e to produce immunity against a disease...
Freshwater's 'Thing' Hydra is one of the parasites in the vaccine
By helping the parasites in the vaccine, human genetics change. Children of vaccinated changes to 3.0 and are no longer people.
Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
Dr. Ariyana Love joined "The Stew Peters Show", and made the case that the COVID "vaccines" contain hydras and parasites, and that they're being used to "transfect" humans into a "new species". During the interview, Dr. Love begged inoculated people to NOT have children.
Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
Oldskoolhunter
4742 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/16FRJ1BaFDIr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oldskoolhunter/
https://StewPeters.TV
Freshwater's 'Thing' Hydra is one of the parasites in the vaccine
By helping the parasites in the vaccine, human genetics change. Children of vaccinated changes to 3.0 and are no longer people.
Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
Dr. Ariyana Love joined "The Stew Peters Show", and made the case that the COVID "vaccines" contain hydras and parasites, and that they're being used to "transfect" humans into a "new species". During the interview, Dr. Love begged inoculated people to NOT have children.
Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
Oldskoolhunter
4742 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/16FRJ1BaFDIr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oldskoolhunter/
https://StewPeters.TV
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