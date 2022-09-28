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April Moss is Back! Pfizer Documents Reveal Attack on Masculinity and Human Fertility
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192 views • September 28, 2022

April Moss is a mom, a wife, a former mainstream media news anchor and meteorologist, and now a courageous voice for truth and rights.


Follow April at https://aprilmosstv.com/

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This episode of Conservative Daily is brought to you by DCF Guns. We all see what is happening in America right now. It has never been more important for you to arm yourself, and most importantly, learn how to use your arms safely and effectively.

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Today's podcast is again sponsored by AirMedCare Network! Do you live in a rural area that's hard to reach by road? Do you like to hike or spend a lot of time outdoors? Health insurance wont always cover the cost of an emergency medical flight. But with AirMedCare Network, you're covered! For as little as $85 per year, your WHOLE household will be covered in case you ever need an air medical transport. And if you use Promo Code DAILY, you will receive up to a $50 eGift Card back when you sign up today! You can sign up right here: https://www.airmedcarenetwork.com/daily

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