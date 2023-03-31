https://gettr.com/post/p2d14r87bb0

3/29/2023 Nicole with Ann Vandersteel: Mr. Miles Guo is confident that there are Americans who will do justice to him and he will walk out of the federal jail with dignity. He firmly believes that all American traitors will be exposed in the end.

3/29/2023 妮可接受Ann Vandersteel采访：郭文贵先生相信，美国有能将公正带给他的美国人民，他也会很有尊严地走出联邦监狱，所有的卖美贼终究都会被曝光

