The Most Powerful Treatment You've Never Tried: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

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Hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBOT is one of the most scientifically validated yet underutilized treatments in modern medicine. And Dr. Scott Sherr has spent his career proving exactly why.
In this episode, Dr. Sherr board certified internal medicine physician, hyperbaric oxygen specialist, and COO of Troscriptions breaks down everything you need to know about HBOT: how it works at the cellular level, which conditions it treats, how to access it, and how to combine it with cutting-edge molecules like methylene blue for maximum results.
Whether you're dealing with brain fog, chronic fatigue, long COVID, TBI, or simply want to optimize your health and slow down aging this episode is for you.
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Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:
🌐 wellness1280.com
📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb
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