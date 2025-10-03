BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates Unveils 'Global Digital ID' Which Will Erase Non-Compliant Humans From Society
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
305 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
657 views • 1 day ago

This is not a drill. For years, we’ve been warning about the coming system of digital control. Gates, the UN, the global elite — all moving in lockstep to build what they openly call the model of the future.

 

Now it’s here. In Britain, the so-called “BritCard” mandatory digital ID. In China, elders forced to scan their faces just to buy food or claim their pensions. And behind it all, the blueprint to merge your banking, voting, medical, and vaccination records into one cage of total surveillance.

 

 

 

Tags: Bill Gates, Gates, Digital ID, anti vaxx, vaxxers, depopulation, democide, orwell, surveillance, total surveillance, digital control, digital, control, UN, global elite, global elites, globalist, elites, Britain, BritCard, mandatory digital ID, mandatory, China, blueprint, banking, voting, medical, vaccination, records


Keywords
globalistunchinabritaincontrolsurveillancedepopulationelitesbill gatesorwellgatesmandatorydemocideglobal elitedigitalblueprintdigital idtotal surveillancedigital controlglobal elitesanti vaxxvaxxersbritcardmandatory digital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy