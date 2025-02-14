© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
$697 MILLION ON TERRORISM: How USAID funded ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, Khorasan
Scott Perry pointed out that this annual sum of money “plus the shipments of cash funds” supports terrorist groups such as Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS-Khorasan, and terrorist training camps.
"Somehow, you're believing, and American people are supposed to believe, that this money is going for the better. It is not," he added.